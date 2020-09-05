Melbourne great Cameron Smith has admitted a decision on his future could take another two months as he aims to focus on his football, per Fox Sports.

The 37-year-old is yet to confirm whether he’ll play for the Storm next season, with chances remaining he could favour a move to a rival club instead of retirement.

While Melbourne are yet to hear anything from their heralded captain, their run for the 2020 premiership will play a large part in Smith’s decision.

Smith said there was no update to give regarding his future when speaking to Fox League following Melbourne’s 22-16 win over the Rabbitohs on Friday.

“There’s no new news,” he said.

“At the moment there’s no decision unfortunately. I know everyone’s waiting on it, and I’d love to… I said last week I want to make a decision as soon as I can for myself and my family, and also the Storm.

“The club are waiting as well. But when that happens that happens.

“They have all been great to be fair. They’ve been given me my space and allowed me to worry about footy.”

Smith added that a grand final appearance would have ramifications on his future.

“I think it would play a part. It would play a huge part,” he said.

“It will certainly feature in a decision if I haven’t made one by then.”

Storm coach Craig Bellamy revealed the club are eager to hear Smith’s decision, but were not looking to rush their champion veteran.

“The club would ideally like a decision, but I’m not going to put pressure on him,” Bellamy said.

“I think he deserves to decide in his own time.”

Melbourne are understood to be preparing for a retirement announcement by Smith in the near future, per The Courier Mail.

Storm chair Matt Tripp denied any rumours that the club were looking to add pressure to Smith in hope of getting their 2021 lineup in order.

“I can give you my word on this – there has been no ultimatum issued to Cameron, that’s 100 per cent not right,” Tripp said.

“We had a really positive board meeting on Tuesday where we reached consensus where both parties are comfortable. Cameron, his management and his family and the Melbourne Storm are comfortable to afford Cameron some more time.”

While Tripp remains firm to his word, it is understood the club are expecting Smith to call time on his career.

“Contrary to some speculation, we are not hung up on when Cam will make a call.

“There has been some commentary that we are demanding an answer … whether Cam plays on or not, our salary cap is in perfect order and will be for next year. That argument can be taken off the table.

“I honestly don’t know when Cam will decide his future.

“A lot of people have been saying it (Smith’s uncertain future) is a distraction and that we need to know by a certain date.

“I believe we have landed in the right spot which is showing Cam the respect he deserves.”