Overlooked after a series of head knocks kept him on the sidelines, Queensland coach Billy Slater has spoken about reports that Kalyn Ponga ruled himself out of the 2023 State of Origin series.

Revealed by News Corp recently, Ponga reportedly sent a text message to Billy Slater informing him not to consider himself for the remainder of the Origin series after missing out on Game 1.

At a media conference on Sunday, Slater discussed his conversation with the Knights fullback whilst praising his current form.

This came after the incumbent Ponga and current Queensland fullback Reece Walsh went toe-to-toe on the weekend.

“Yeah, it was good. Like everyone else I was sitting at home watching him and Reece go head to head and really enjoying their football, attacking the game,” Slater said.

“I love Kalyn, I love what he brings to his footy team. I think he's a great person and I have a lot of respect for him and I really enjoy working with him."

“As I have with Reece… but it is just good to see him back playing footy."

“I was very honest with Kalyn leading in to the first selection and he is in a good place which is fantastic.”

While Kalyn Ponga will not appear in the Origin series this year, he will be looking to reclaim his fullback spot in 2024 and beyond. Slater is destined to have a tougher decision for the No.1 jersey next year, with multiple players set to be in contention.

Reece Walsh and Kalyn Ponga will have to contend with Game 2 18th man AJ Brimson, Titans youngster Jayden Campbell and Wests Tigers prodigy Jahream Bula, who are all eager to take the fullback spot away from the duo.