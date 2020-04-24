Last week, Paul Gallen revealed what exactly led to his on-field scuffle with Queensland’s Nate Myles during a State of Origin clash.

Gallen revealed he’d had enough of Myles’ dirty tactics during the game and decided to get him back in a tackle, which then led to a bit of push and shove between Gallen and Myles before Gallen hit Myles.

Gallen also said in his autobiography that he’d had enough of Queensland’s dirty tactics and thought that was the right time to do something about it.

But, Queensland great Billy Slater has chimed in and given a whole different take to the story.

Slater, who saw the fight between Gallen and Myles, said that the fight broke out because of Queensland’s dominance and the build up of frustration in Gallen was noticeable and anyone could have been his victim, it was just unfortunate that Myles was the one to cop it.

“When Paul Gallen put one on Nate Myles, to be honest I think that was a build-up of frustration,” Slater told Wide World of Sports’ The Dynasty.

“That was game I of 2013, so New South Wales have just lost seven straight series.

“I know ‘Gal’ says that he just had enough of the niggle from Nate Myles, well if that’s the case, everyone’s lining up for one on the chin.

“I think it was just a build-up of frustration and poor old Nate couldn’t get his head out the road.”