Queensland coach Billy Slater has stated Titan David Fifita's form across the 2023 season has been "the best it has been for a long time" in the lead-up to Origin selection.
Fifita last represented the Maroons in 2021, pulling on the Queensland jumper on five occasions since his Origin debut before going without an appearance during the 2022 series.
The Gold Coast front-rower has his sights set on returning to the Origin fold this year, with his form through the opening nine rounds of the year so far warranting a return and a maiden appearance under Slater.
A newfound level of consistency that hasn't been part of Fifita's game since swapping Brisbane for the Gold Coast has seen the 23-year-old land on Slater's selection radar, with the Maroons coach thrilled with the power forward's role under Justin Holbrook this year.
"I think his involvement has been the best it has been for a long time," Slater said, via AAP.
"He has worked on some things off the ball that he didn't necessarily have in his game the last few years, so he has been good.
"We all know David Fifita is capable. It is just about building the habits week-to-week and building that trust that he is going to perform those habits on the big stage under a lot of pressure."
Fifita will be in contention for a starting second-row role in the Maroons' lineup alongside the likes of Felise Kaufusi and Kurt Capewell, while the remainder of Slater's front pack is likely to consist of Patrick Carrigan at lock, Dragons veteran Ben Hunt at hooker and Fifita's skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui among the props.
A bench role could be on offer to Fifita, with last year's second-row reinforcement in Jeremiah Nanai set to miss Game 1 due to suspension.
Slater added that versatility across his 17 will be pivotal in notching up a win in South Australia.
"You need a bit of flexibility," Slater said.
"The adversity we faced in Game Three (last year) showed that. We had to move a back-rower out to the centres, a centre out to the wing. Tom Gilbert, in his first game, had to play high minutes.
"You have got to think of all those things and cover all bases because you don't know what is going to be thrown at you in a game.
"Versatility is important but first and foremost they need to be doing really well in their core position."
Origin I will take place at Adelaide Oval on May 31, with Slater's squad for the series opener to be confirmed in the coming weeks.