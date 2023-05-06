Queensland coach Billy Slater has stated Titan David Fifita's form across the 2023 season has been "the best it has been for a long time" in the lead-up to Origin selection.

Fifita last represented the Maroons in 2021, pulling on the Queensland jumper on five occasions since his Origin debut before going without an appearance during the 2022 series.

The Gold Coast front-rower has his sights set on returning to the Origin fold this year, with his form through the opening nine rounds of the year so far warranting a return and a maiden appearance under Slater.

A newfound level of consistency that hasn't been part of Fifita's game since swapping Brisbane for the Gold Coast has seen the 23-year-old land on Slater's selection radar, with the Maroons coach thrilled with the power forward's role under Justin Holbrook this year.

"I think his involvement has been the best it has been for a long time," Slater said, via AAP.

"He has worked on some things off the ball that he didn't necessarily have in his game the last few years, so he has been good.