When it came to picking our Round 6 stats-based team of the week, the Sydney Roosters were simply unstoppable.<--more-->

Six players wearing red, white and blue made the cut after their narrow win in the Hunter over the Newcastle Knights. There are no surprises after his record-breaking metre-eating performance that Joseph Manu recorded the highest score of the week out of all players.

He is joined in the side by winger Daniel Tupou, hooker Brandon Smith, second-rower Angus Crichton, lock Victor Radley, and bench player Terrell May.

Elsewhere, there is little to no surprise Joseph Tapine made the side, while Dylan Brown silenced his doubters with a big performance for the Parramatta Eels at halfback. He was joined in the halves by Cameron Munster.

Youngsters Selwyn Cobbo and Thomas Hazelton both made the side at centre and prop respectively, while Xavier Willison and Ata Mariota were both picked on the bench.

The team of the week will be picked each week on a crafted series of statistical criteria that spits out a score for every player in the competition.

Players picked on the bench must play off the bench for their respective NRL teams.

NRL Round 6 stats-based team of the week

1. Joseph Manu (Roosters)

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs)

3. Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos)

4. Bronson Xerri (Bulldogs)

5. Daniel Tupou (Roosters)

6. Cameron Munster (Storm)

7. Dylan Brown (Eels)

8. Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

9. Brandon Smith (Roosters)

10. Thomas Hazelton (Sharks)

11. Hudson Young (Raiders)

12. Angus Crichton (Roosters)

13. Victor Radley (Roosters)

Interchange

14. Terrell May (Roosters)

15. Xavier Willison (Broncos)

16. Ata Mariota (Raiders)

17. Christian Welch (Storm)