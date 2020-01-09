Eels star Maika Sivo returned to pre-season training on Monday after having his travel ban overturned.

However, the 26-year old is none the wiser on whether or not he’ll be playing this season.

The winger will likely learn his fate when his indecent assault case is heard in a Fijian court on February 17, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Sivo is not required to appear in court but is allowed to continue training with Parramatta.

With his case expected to drag out for several months, the 26-year old is likely to be stood down under the NRL’s ‘no-fault’ policy.

He was charged with indecent assault for allegedly touching a waitress’ skirt at Denarau Island’s Wyndham Resort on Boxing Day.

Sivo was arrested and spent the night in a jail cell on December 29.

The NRL integrity unit is expected to make a call on whether he plays this season after his court hearing.