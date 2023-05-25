Music icon Tina Turner, famous with NRL fans for her proomotion of the game in the 1980s and 1990s, has passed away at the age of 83.

Dubbed the greatest advertising campaign in the history of Australian sport, Turner was contracted by the NSWRL in 1989 originally for her hit What You Get is What You See, and then later for (simply) The Best.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

So popular was her hit song among fans, the NSWRL and then ARL would extend the partnership with Turner into the 1990s, including a performance at the 1993 grand final as the Brisbane Broncos got the better of the St George Dragons.

She would then pose with Broncos players and the trophy at fulltime, following the crowd belting out the lyrics alongside her during the performance.

To this day, she continues to be an icon of rugby league, with the song only recently re-recorded alongside another music icon in Jimmy Barnes.

The advertisement, which was aimed at making rugby league more family friendly and taking away the perception of it being a 'blokey' sport, simply worked, and Turner's affiliation with rugby league has remained ever since.

Probably couldn't get an unlikelier pairing than Tina Turner and rugby league...and yet, for many, Tina Turner was rugby league. These two adverts were a masterclass of the era...and just one of a million things she achieved in her life. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/ZMylwqRGRD — Andrew Hawkins (@AndrewNJHawkins) May 24, 2023

Her passing has led to an outpouring of tributes on social media from rugby league fans and celebrity personalities alike, with Fox Sports commentator Andew Voss suggesting that in lieu of a minute's silence there should be a halftime presentation at each game this weekend.

The prefect tribute this weekend in the @NRL to celebrate Tina Turner' s life and contribution to rugby league would be a halftime presentation at every game. Big screen..crowd sing along to Simply the Best. @VossyBrandySEN @fanfoxleague A minutes silence would "not be her go." pic.twitter.com/zESXviWxtR — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) May 24, 2023

RIP to Tina Turner, a Queen of Rugby League who helped change the face of the game with her promos in the late 80’s and early 90’s.

You were Simply the Best ❤️ #NRL pic.twitter.com/qgYc3valyX — Roast (@thenrlroast) May 24, 2023

Jimmy Barnes himself took to Twitter to pay tribute to Turner, while former US president Barack Obama also shared thoughts on her passing.

I’m so sad to hear that Tina Turner has left us. It was such an honour to work with someone so talented, strong and giving. It was certainly a highlight of my career to have sung and shared the stage with such a wonderful human being. Thank you and R.I.P pic.twitter.com/qPJhlc5eI3 — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

Dubbed the queen of rock 'n' roll, Turner passed away in Switzerland with a spokesperson saying in a statement that she passed away peacefully.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the statement said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."