ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 14: Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project 'Beyond - Three Voices For Peace' on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

Music icon Tina Turner, famous with NRL fans for her proomotion of the game in the 1980s and 1990s, has passed away at the age of 83.

Dubbed the greatest advertising campaign in the history of Australian sport, Turner was contracted by the NSWRL in 1989 originally for her hit What You Get is What You See, and then later for (simply) The Best.

So popular was her hit song among fans, the NSWRL and then ARL would extend the partnership with Turner into the 1990s, including a performance at the 1993 grand final as the Brisbane Broncos got the better of the St George Dragons.

She would then pose with Broncos players and the trophy at fulltime, following the crowd belting out the lyrics alongside her during the performance.

To this day, she continues to be an icon of rugby league, with the song only recently re-recorded alongside another music icon in Jimmy Barnes.

The advertisement, which was aimed at making rugby league more family friendly and taking away the perception of it being a 'blokey' sport, simply worked, and Turner's affiliation with rugby league has remained ever since.

Her passing has led to an outpouring of tributes on social media from rugby league fans and celebrity personalities alike, with Fox Sports commentator Andew Voss suggesting that in lieu of a minute's silence there should be a halftime presentation at each game this weekend.

Jimmy Barnes himself took to Twitter to pay tribute to Turner, while former US president Barack Obama also shared thoughts on her passing.

Dubbed the queen of rock 'n' roll, Turner passed away in Switzerland with a spokesperson saying in a statement that she passed away peacefully.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the statement said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."