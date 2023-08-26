The Penrith Panthers have confirmed they hope to have Jarome Luai back during the 2023 NRL finals series.

Luai was taken from the field during Thursday night's loss against the Parramatta Eels in considerable pain having dislocated his shoulder.

The star five-eighth, who played for the New South Wales Blues in the opening two games of this year's State of Origin series before being dropped, was able to have his shoulder relocated by medical staff in the dressing sheds soon after the incident.

However, the Panthers, in a statement, have confirmed there is "significant damage" to Luai's shoulder although he will avoid immediate surgery.

"Luai suffered a shoulder dislocation in the first half of the Round 26 match and soon after had the shoulder relocated by medical staff in the dressing sheds," the club said.

"The representative playmaker has avoided immediate surgery however there is significant damage to the shoulder."

Penrith have confirmed Luai's rehabilitation on the shoulder will begin immediately. It's believed the injury is similar to the one Nathan Cleary dealt with through the second half of the 2022 NRL season, before he was able to return and guide the Panthers to their second straight premiership.

Luai has less time to deal with his injury though, and it's understood that the Panthers are privately hoping he will be fit to return should the Panthers make the preliminary final.

It's likely he will need to have surgery during the off-season in an effort to strengthen the shoulder for a full 2024 season, but the club will be hopeful he can make it through the remaining games this year if he gets back onto the field.

In the meantime, Newcastle Knights' bound half Jack Cogger will likely wear the number six in his absence, with the back-up option having spent time filling in for both Nathan Cleary and Luai at various points this year.

Penrith's loss to Parramatta on Friday means they are now on the back foot for the minor premiership and will need the Broncos to slip up on the run home to secure their third regular season shield in the last four seasons.

Ivan Cleary's side have however locked up a top two finish and home qualifying final, with the club guaranteed to play until at least Week 2 of the finals.