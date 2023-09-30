Broncos fans will breathe a sigh of relief after head coach Kevin Walters revealed that star centre Herbie Farnworth is fit to play in tomorrow's grand final.

The English centre was rumoured to be in doubt for Sunday's fixture however the 23-year-old has been given the thumbs up to play following a training run on Saturday.

The concerns surrounding Farnworth were leaked after he finished a training session early on Monday with hamstring concerns.

"He's fine. He was just all a bit tight earlier in the week," Walters told NRL.com

"Everyone's right to go again, which is great.

"We've got our best 17 out there and are ready to go."

The Broncos are set to take on the Panthers at Accor Stadium for the Grand Final this Sunday, with a kick-off at 7:30 pm.