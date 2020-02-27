Canberra Raiders star John Bateman is expected to miss the first 7-8 rounds of the 2020 NRL season after having shoulder surgery earlier this month.

The Raiders released the following statement on the club website.

“Canberra Raiders forward John Bateman will miss the opening rounds of the 2020 NRL season following shoulder surgery,” the statement reads.

“Bateman had shoulder surgery to repair an ongoing issue earlier this month and a return date has now been advised following the operation. Bateman will focus on being available for selection in round 7-8 this season.”