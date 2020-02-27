CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 21: John Bateman of the Raiders gestures to the crowd during the round 6 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Brisbane Broncos at GIO Stadium on April 21, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Canberra Raiders star John Bateman is expected to miss the first 7-8 rounds of the 2020 NRL season after having shoulder surgery earlier this month.

The Raiders released the following statement on the club website.

“Canberra Raiders forward John Bateman will miss the opening rounds of the 2020 NRL season following shoulder surgery,” the statement reads.

“Bateman had shoulder surgery to repair an ongoing issue earlier this month and a return date has now been advised following the operation. Bateman will focus on being available for selection in round 7-8 this season.”