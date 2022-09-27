New Zealand Kiwis and former Wests Tigers head coach Michael Maguire reportedly has a third club interested in his services, with the Canberra Raiders throwing their hat in the ring.

It was previously reported that the Canterbury Bulldogs - under new head coach Cameron Ciraldo - and the Parramatta Eels, were both interested in bringing the services of Maguire to their respective clubs.

It's understood Canterbury director of football Phil Gould was looking to bring some experience into Ciraldo's team as he prepares for his first season as a head coach, while Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has already met with Maguire previously.

But now Ricky Stuart has reportedly thrown a cat amongst the pigeons according to The Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis.

It comes as the Tigers look to replace both Brett White and Andrew McFadden, who have left for the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors respectively.

“(Many clubs are looking for assistants) but none as high profile as this,” Carayannis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“(Canberra) have made an offer to Michael Maguire, the former Tigers coach, to join the coaching staff as Ricky Stuart’s assistant.

“He obviously played in Canberra and is very close to Ricky.

“Brett White and Andrew McFadden, the current assistants, have moved into roles at different clubs so they have an opening there.

“It would take him off the open market for 12 months at the very least.

“I’m not sure if it will form as part of the Rickly Stuart succession plan.

“It’s an interesting one.”

Maguire has made no secret of his desire to get back into the coaching game following his axing at the Tigers, although it's unlikely he will make any decision before the end of the Rugby League World Cup, where he will attempt to coach New Zealand to the title.