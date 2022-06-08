After the sacking of Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire, the venture club could look to a man recently sacked ex-NRL coach to fill their vacancy.

While the likes of St Helens coach Kristian Woolf, Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo, ex Sharks boss Shane Flanagan and former Cowboys and Maroons manager Paul Green have all been brought up as options to fill one of three coaching vacancies in the league, former Cronulla mentor John Morris has stunningly emerged as a potential candidate for the Concord job.

Morris has a solid track record with Cronulla, having gotten them to the finals previously in his three-year tenure at the Shire. As a former player and with an already established relationship with the Tigers football boss Tim Sheens, Morris could be an option for the Tigers to look into to take their team forward this season and beyond.

Morris is currently working as an assistant coach for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who sit in eighth spot on the NRL ladder and have shown some promising signs under Jason Demetriou.

According to Wide World of Sports, a Tigers source stated that Morris "is a guy who is well regarded in the club and will come into consideration for sure".

Morris was able to successfully guide Cronulla to a seventh-place finish in the 2019 season and an eighth-place finish the year after, however, his team was defeated in the first week of the finals on both occasions.

The former Tigers playmaker was sacked by the Sharks early into their 2021 campaign, with Craig Fitzgibbon given the nod as his successor ahead of this year.

The Wests Tigers have not made the finals in over a decade and could be looking to Morris to lead them into a finals position after success with the Sharks in that regard.

The Tigers are hoping to find some stability with an option like Morris, who would be taking on a big role to guide the struggling Tigers going forward. The club could see Morris as an option to hopefully build the team going into the future.

The Tigers will clash against the Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm AEDT, with Brett Kimmorley taking on interim duties.