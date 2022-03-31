The Penrith Panthers have been called out by New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler for "playing shenanigans" amid a likelihood that both James Fisher-Harris and Liam Martin will be fit to play against the South Sydney Rabbitohs tomorrow evening.

Both forwards, who missed last week's clash against the Newcastle Knights in Bathurst due to injury, were named on the extended bench for this weekend's clash with last year's grand final opposition.

However, The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that both Fisher-Harris and Martin will play, provided they can make it unscathed through the captain's run on Thursday ahead of Friday evening's game at the foot of the mountains.

Should they be included, they would join Nathan Cleary as key inclusions to Penrith's already three and zero side.

Fisher-Harris would likely slot straight into the starting side for either Matthew Eisenhuth or Spencer Leniu, with Lindsay Smith the likely exclusion from the 17. Martin would move into the starting side for Scott Sorensen, with J'maine Hopgood or Jaeman Salmon the likely exclusion.

The Panthers will update their squad to 19 at 8:05pm (AEDT) on Thursday evening, 24 hours ahead of kick-off, when it's likely to be revealed whether Fisher-Harris and Martin will play.

However, New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler said the duo were always likely to play, accusing Penrith of "playing shenanigans" by naming them on the extended bench.

"I looked at the extended bench, there's Liam Martin and James Fisher-Harris," Fittler told Wide World of Sports' Freddy & Joey's Tips show.

"If they play, I think Penrith wins.

"I'm going to say Ivan might be playing shenanigans, and they'll play, and Penrith wins."