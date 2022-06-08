Incumbent Wests Tigers GM of Football Tim Sheens has clapped back at assertations surrounding Michael Maguire's mid-season exit from Concord, stressing that the former Souths boss had a consistent say in recruitment across the course of his three-and-a-half season stay.

Speaking on Fox League's NRL 360 in the hours after Wests parted company with Maguire, Sheens was quizzed by co-host, and routine antagonist, Paul Kent about why it was that the 48-year-old had failed in his post.

“That’s something I can’t answer for a million reasons, mate,” Sheens said bluntly in response.

“But it’s a round peg in a square hole. 'Madge' is a good coach.”

When pressed further by Kent on the notion that Maguire had little to no say over recruitment strategies during his reign of the merged club, Sheens bristled and claimed that the assertations were baseless.

“Garbage,” Sheens responded emphatically.

“There is not a player there that he hasn’t signed or re-signed. Not one, mate.

“Initially he had the problem which is what we are facing now with our recruiting into next year.

“Michael was involved with recruiting into next year. At this stage, we didn’t think that was going to work and we needed to have someone who was going to control the club and the recruitment for next year.

“To say he wasn’t in charge is absolute rubbish. He was on our retention committee, mate.

“No decision was ever made without Michael’s approval. None.”

With the Tigers still yet to snap their lengthy finals drought that extends back to 2011, as well as cap their search for a fifth full-time coach since Sheens left the role in 2012, the sale of the position is a tough one.

Still, with Sheens openly announcing that the Tigers are willing to hand the role to a "development coach" and wear the potential for further scoreboard inconsistency, a modicum of pressure has feasibly been eased on whoever takes the reins.

“We are looking for a development coach,” Sheens said.

“Someone who is prepared to give our youngsters an opportunity. He is going to need to be patient.

“It is not going to be a simple fix tomorrow. Those kids we have got a lot of 21 and under in the club."

While stressing that the pathway growth would run "over the period of three years", Wests' choice to employ a coach of this calibre should only see Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo's chances firm.

Despite this, Kent put the questions of why anyone would want the job to Sheens, with the 2005 premiership coach claiming that widespread alterations would lead to a change on-field.

“How we turn it around is we change our policies,” Sheens said.

“We change what we are doing. To start with I am in charge of that so it is up to me now to direct the club and to move forward with that."

Sheens also announced that there would be no dearth of applications given the relative scarcity of opportunities around the competition.

“I will be knocked over with applicants don’t worry about that Paul,” the 71-year-old said.

“The issue is trying to find the right guy to fit. Like I said, a round peg in a square hole doesn’t always fit."

Wests, led by interim coach Brett Kimmorley, will next take the field on Sunday afternoon when they face Manly at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.