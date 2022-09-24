Parramatta Eels second rower Shaun Lane has revealed that he believes he is one of the best players in his position in the competition, although is refusing to be drawn on the possibility of World Cup selection.

With Australia battling a continuing exodus of players to rival nations in the Pacific, Lane's name is one which is high on the list of likely potions when Mal Meninga's reveals his 24-man squad to head to England after the grand final.

That's a grand final Lane will now be part of, after turning in a dominant man of the match performance for the blue and gold during their grand final qualifier against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Friday evening.

Alongside Hudson Young, Lane's name is firming for the squad, and he admitted to AAP that his family have been talking about it.

"Everyone keeps coming up to me telling me (I'm in contention)," Lane said.

"My mum's all over articles and I'm telling her to not read into anything but she's obviously getting excited for her son.

"It's a family group chat, she sends (articles to) all my siblings and their partners and my dad can read them or watch the press conference. I tell her: 'what are you doing?'

"I stay off social media and I'm going to be a happy guy regardless (if I get picked or not)."

Lane admitted he was very happy with his form.

"I'm happy with how I've played and if you look at my form, objectively, it's been great," Lane said.

"I feel like I'm up there with the best back-rowers in the comp."

Lane and Young have come into contention for the Australian squad, however, will still need to be picked ahead of the likes of Angus Crichton and Nat Butcher, who have both been included in the Prime Minister's XIII squad to play Papua New Guinea this Sunday.