Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo is set to spend several weeks on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against the North Queensland Cowboys last round.

The NRL's leading try-scorer at the moment, Mulitalo was seen in a knee brace after last week's match having suffered a suspected knee injury in the final ten minutes of the match.

Although the Sharks have yet to confirm this, it is understood that there is concern that it could potentially be an MCL injury.

According to News Corp, Mulitalo will miss Saturday night's match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and is expected to spend a further three weeks on the sidelines as the NRL enters the final weeks of the competition.

This could have major ramifications for the Sharks, who are aiming for a top-four finish.

Youngster Samuel Stonestreet looms as the likely replacement for Mulitalo as the Sharks regain fullback William Kennedy this weekend