Sharks fullback Josh Dugan is willing to sacrifice as much as $800,000 to secure a new two-year deal at Cronulla.

According to News Corp, Dugan is very keen to remain at the Shire past 2021, where his current deal is reportedly worth $900,000, however he would need to settle for significantly less if a new deal is to be struck.

It is suggested that Dugan’s market value is estimated to be just shy of half a million dollars per-season going forward.

Dugan’s manager Paul Sutton is believed to be prepared to initiate talks with the Sharks, with the club yet to make a decision on whether they re-sign the former NSW representative.

Another reason a new deal has been delayed is that Dugan isn’t the only big name out of contract at season’s end.

Matt Moylan, Shaun Johnson and Aaron Woods all have deals expiring at the end of 2021 and will attract big money to stay at Cronulla.

The 30-year-old is reportedly very well settled in his life and enjoys being at the Sharks.

Dugan and the Sharks met last year to discuss the possibility of him retiring to help the club save money but he was keen to play-on and will be again at the end of this season.