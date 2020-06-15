Cronulla Sharks veteran Jayson Bukuya has retired from the NRL effective immediately.

The 31-year old informed the club of his decision earlier this month, calling time on his 186-game career across 13 seasons in the league.

He was a part of the Sharks’ 2016 premiership side and also played in 11 Tests and two World Cups for Fiji.

Speaking to sharks.com.au, Bukuya reflected on his NRL journey.

“I came down to Cronulla in 2006, Theo Burgess brought me down from Brisbane and I first played SG Ball for the Sharks,” Bukuya said.

“Two years later he was making his NRL debut.

“I do remember my first NRL game, it was against the Bulldogs, round 11 and I played on the wing.”

With injuries hampering his 2019 campaign and pathway back the first grade in 2020, Bukuya said “it was just time” to walk away from the game.

Sharks coach and former teammate John Morris thanked Bukuya for his contributions to the club.

“We wish Jayson all the best and congratulate him on a great career,” Morris said.

“He will always be treasured at the club for not only being a part of the 2016 Premiership winning team but also for the great person he was.

“He was an outstanding clubman who always gave his best both on and off the field.”