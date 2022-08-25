Cronulla has confirmed the retirement of veteran forward Aiden Tolman at season's end.

The 33-year-old informed the club and his teammates of his decision to hang up the boots after 15 seasons in the NRL.

Tolman's career has spanned three clubs since making his NRL debut with the Melbourne Storm in 2008, playing 53 games for the Victorian club during a three-year stint.

He would switch to Canterbury for the 2011 season, where he would play 222 games across a decade-long tenure in blue and white, including two grand final appearances.

Ahead of last season, Tolman departed the Bulldogs in a switch to Cronulla, where he has played 39 games.

The Sharks confirmed on Friday morning that the 2022 season would be Tolman's last in the league.

While his side is still in the premiership hunt, Tolman's final regular season appearance in the NRL will come against his beloved Canterbury.

Tolman and fellow departing forward Andrew Fifita are set for a lap of honour in the Round 25 fixture.

Tolman is also set to address the media on Friday.