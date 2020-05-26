SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Bronson Xerri of the Sharks is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium on April 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Sharks star Bronson Xerri has been stood down and could face a four-year ban over an ASADA investigation.

The NRL confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon in a statement.

“The (NRL) has provisionally suspended Cronulla Sharks player Bronson Xerri under the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy,” the statement reads.

“The Suspension Notice asserts Xerri returned a positive A-sample for exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol.”

Senior News Corp journalists Brent Read and David Riccio broke the news on Tuesday.

Xerri has had his phone confiscated by ASADA, according to Riccio.

The 19-year old will have his B sample tested.

1 COMMENT

  1. Another “fallen star”… roll out the standard NRL players reply… sorry to my club, sponsors, fans, family “ bs… gets what he deserves…