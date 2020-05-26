Sharks star Bronson Xerri has been stood down and could face a four-year ban over an ASADA investigation.

The NRL confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon in a statement.

“The (NRL) has provisionally suspended Cronulla Sharks player Bronson Xerri under the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy,” the statement reads.

“The Suspension Notice asserts Xerri returned a positive A-sample for exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol.”

Xerri has had his phone confiscated by ASADA, according to Riccio.

The 19-year old will have his B sample tested.