Sharks star Bronson Xerri has been stood down and could face a four-year ban over an ASADA investigation.
The NRL confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon in a statement.
“The (NRL) has provisionally suspended Cronulla Sharks player Bronson Xerri under the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy,” the statement reads.
“The Suspension Notice asserts Xerri returned a positive A-sample for exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol.”
Senior News Corp journalists Brent Read and David Riccio broke the news on Tuesday.
Xerri has had his phone confiscated by ASADA, according to Riccio.
The 19-year old will have his B sample tested.
