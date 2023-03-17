Cronulla Sharks 23-year-old rising star Ronaldo Mulitalo has called for social media reform after receiving death threats and racial abuse via social media.

Going public with messages that individuals have sent him on Instagram, Mulitalo is pleading that government officials can introduce new social media laws.

This includes introducing a policy where you need to provide photo ID and personal details to hold a social media account.

"I played the Bulldogs (in a pre-season trial match in February) and I copped things about my family that they should die," Mulitalo said to the Daily Telegraph.

"I've copped death threats too, messages too about spitting on my mum's grave."

Mulitalo has earnt the backing of Erin Molan, who has backed his bravery to step forward. Molan is a pioneer for social media reform and has received similar threatening messages in the past from unknown individuals.

She further disclosed that more need to be done to ease the social media platform.

"If you had to log and register your personal identification to hold a social media account, I think that would make so much difference," Molan said to the Daily Telegraph.

"Because they're weak, they're cowards, they're scared."

"But if they knew they were easily identifiable they just wouldn't do it."

Having received these threats, Mulitalo admitted he chose to block them rather than inform the police.

"Every player cops it," Mulitalo revealed to the Daily Telegraph.

"The other day my partner wanted to go through my messages and check what had come through and she got a pretty good reality check on what I've got to deal with and what comes through from the other side."

"She was in shock."

"My fear is that younger players than me won't have the mental strength to handle this abuse."

"Social media has given the world a ticket to get away with it, it's all too easy to sit on your phone and abuse people."

"As a society, not just the game, we need to introduce better security and verification for young kids, who get on the internet and say things that are disgusting."

"A licence, like a car licence where your details need to be included, is a start."

Former Sharks captain Paul Gallen has echoed the push for change agreeing with Mulitalo and Molan.

"It‘s open slather for anyone to abuse another person," Gallen said to the Daily Telegraph.

"In what part of society do we think it's okay to racially abuse or attack another person's family?"

"The government has to look at a registration system that is no different to getting a car licence or joining a bank." "Let's see how many of these cowards want to attack another person when their details are being kept on file."