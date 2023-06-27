The Cronulla Sharks may be about to lose one of their most talented outside backs and reserve-grade players in Kayal Iro.

According to Wide World of Sports, Iro, the 2022 NSW Cup Player of the Year, is reportedly assessing options for next season and could find himself out of the Cronulla Sharks.

Despite being extremely talented, he has only managed to play a single NRL game during his tenure at the club - a Round 24 appearance in 2022. Unfortunately, this is due to the club having many great options in the backline.

Primarily a centre - then fullback, then wing - he sits behind the likes of Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Sione Katoa and William Kennedy.

However, many fans and clubs should be aware of how dominant he can be, something Iro showed during the Rugby League World Cup with the Cook Islands.

In the three group stages games, he scored one try, set up another two and ran an average of 190 metres per game. One of these performances helped his country walk away with a victory against Wales.

If he decides to leave the Sharks, he would have no trouble finding a new club.