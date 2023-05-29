The Cronulla Sharks have officially re-signed Daniel Atkinson for the next two years.

A three-time Italian representative, Atkinson made his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm in the 2021 season, playing a single game.

That came before he was stuck with the Sunshine Coast Falcons in 2022, unable to get back into the NRL. He ultimately signed with the Sharks late in the most recently completed off-season on a one-year deal.

That single season in the Shire will now extend to at least three, with the halfback who can also line up right across the backline agreeing to stay as part of the club's Top 30 until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

His impressive NSW Cup form which has seen eight tries and another four assists for the Newtown Jets hasn't been able to buy him a first-grade appearance as yet for the black, white and blue, but could do so over the Origin period with Nicho Hynes to miss at least a couple of games after being picked on Brad Fittler's bench for Game 1 of the series, which will be played in Adelaide on Wednesday night.

Braydon Trindall is the likely next man up for the Sharks, but Atkinson may not be that far away.

The 22-year-old said he was excited to re-sign with the Sharks.

“It's an honour,” the 22-year-old Atkinson said in a club statement.

“For what I came down here on and to be staying for another two years. I've never had two years, I've gone one year by one year but to be able to call the Sharks home for two more years I'm over the moon.

“I just pride myself on how competitive I am and just want to be a player that people want to play with."

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon said Atkinson has fit in well with the club.

“Since his arrival Daniel has fit in seamlessly, is skilled in multiple positions and with his character and the commitment he brings every day, he fits with what we are trying to build,” Fitzgibbon said.

“He's the type of player we want to keep here at the Sharks and to watch him develop even further.”

Atkinson's re-signing means the Sharks are already approaching a full squad for the 2024 season.