In the lead-up to their match against the Melbourne Storm, the Cronulla Sharks have provided an injury update on forward Toby Rudolf.

Entering the game off the interchange bench, the front-rower sustained a knee injury during his 33-minute stint on the field against the St George Illawarra Dragons last week.

The club has confirmed that Rudolf will be unavailable for around four weeks as he recovers from a medial ligament injury in his knee.

This isn't the first time Rudolf has been unavailable this season due to injury, but his absence will see Royce Hunt move onto the interchange bench while Tuku Hau Taphua will be listed amongst the reserves.

An update has also been provided on young back-rower Jesse Colquhoun and hooker Jayden Berrell.

Colquhoun is moving closer to a return after he sustained a foot injury, while Berrell was a late omission from the Newtown Jets last week and will not play on the weekend due to an elbow issue.