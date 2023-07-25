The Cronulla Sharks have lost a second forward to a season-ending injury, with Dale Finucane set to join Teig Wilton on the sidelines.

Wilton, who has a meniscus tear, had surgery last week, while Finucane picked up a ruptured biceps during Sunday's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles and will miss the remainder of the season.

Finucane, who played through the second half with the painful injury, had surgery on the injury on Tuesday, with the club confirming he will need a recovery period of 12 weeks.

That would set a possible return date for the experienced middle forward to the middle of October. The NRL grand final is played on the first Sunday in October.

The NRL Physio labelled Finucane's effort as "crazy", given he appeared to play through the second half of the loss to the Sea Eagles with the injury.

Dale Finucane has undergone surgery & will miss the rest of the season (3 month recovery) after rupturing his biceps. Appeared to play out the 2nd half with it, returning after HT with his elbow heavily strapped. Crazy effort as it causes significant loss of function at elbow. pic.twitter.com/uxXjvzQLw9 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 25, 2023

In confirming Cronulla's second season-ending injury in the forwards, the club had better news on Braden Hamlin-Uele, who has been included in the squad for this weekend's trip to the foot of the mountains to take on the Penrith Panthers.

While the club confirmed he was continuing his recovery, there is a real chance he may be fit by Saturday evening to take to the field with his desperate Sharks teammates, attempting to defend their position in the top eight against the back-to-back reigning premiers.

The Sharks have named Oregon Kaufusi to partner Toby Rudolf in the front row this week with Cameron McInnes at lock, while Briton Nikora will be once again joined by club captain Wade Graham on the edge against the ferocious Panthers.

Kick-off is set for 7:35 pm (AEST) on Saturday.