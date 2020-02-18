The Sharks have named their side for this Saturday’s trial clash against the Bulldogs in Papua New Guinea.

It’s a young Cronulla line-up with plenty of first-grade spots up for grabs when the season proper kicks off next month.

Sharks trial side for Bulldogs clash

Bill Magoulias

William Kennedy

Brock Gray

Jonaiah Lualua

Ronaldo Mulitalo

Franklin Pele

Jackson Ferris

Teig Wilton

Royce Hunt

Kyle Paterson

Tom Hazelton

Connor Tracey

Cameron King

Sione Katoa

Wesley Lolo

Vito Tevaga

Lorenzo Mulitalo

Kayleb Milne

Braydon Trindall

Scott Sorensen

Siosifa Talakai

Toby Rudolf

Connor Luhan