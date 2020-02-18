The Sharks have named their side for this Saturday’s trial clash against the Bulldogs in Papua New Guinea.
It’s a young Cronulla line-up with plenty of first-grade spots up for grabs when the season proper kicks off next month.
Sharks trial side for Bulldogs clash
Bill Magoulias
William Kennedy
Brock Gray
Jonaiah Lualua
Ronaldo Mulitalo
Franklin Pele
Jackson Ferris
Teig Wilton
Royce Hunt
Kyle Paterson
Tom Hazelton
Connor Tracey
Cameron King
Sione Katoa
Wesley Lolo
Vito Tevaga
Lorenzo Mulitalo
Kayleb Milne
Braydon Trindall
Scott Sorensen
Siosifa Talakai
Toby Rudolf
Connor Luhan
I do wonder about the real benefit of these trial games especially when they field a cup side.