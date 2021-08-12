The Cronulla Sharks have revealed they will be heading back to Shark Park in 2022.

After playing two seasons (when in Sydney, and when all venues have been operational due to COVID restrictions) at Kogarah due to their leagues club being redeveloped, the Sharks will return home.

It's understood that while the completion of construction has been pushed back to 2023, the Sharks will play at their home ground in the Shire with a reduced capacity of 12,000, according to a The Daily Telegraph report.

The news was revealed to members on Wednesday by Sharks chief executive Dino Mezzatesta.

Despite the upgrade to the leagues club and surrounding area, there will be no major upgrade to the stadium itself, despite the Sharks being forced to play away from home for two years.

Cronulla have struggled during their time at Kogarah, and while the entire competition has been relocated to Queensland for the remainder of this season, the club will be desperate to play back in the Shire next year, even if that is with a reduced capacity as incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon ushers in a new era at the club.