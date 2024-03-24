Injuries have marred the Cronulla Sharks' clash against the Wests Tigers, leaving the Shire men counting the cost of the ambush.

Toby Rudolf was among the casualties, leaving Leichhardt Oval on crutches and in a moon boot. The prop crumbled in a tackle by John Bateman, which Rudolf described as "unfortunate."

With scans scheduled for today, Rudolf expressed uncertainty about the extent of the injury, stating, "They're saying it's a possible syndesmosis, but we'll just have to wait and see."

Joining Rudolf on the casualty list is Royce Hunt, who injured his calf during warm-up, and Dale Finucane, who failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA). The Sharks' bench was reduced to just one during the match and getting over the top of a motivated Tigers outfit was always going to be an uphill battle.

Rudolf acknowledged the Tigers' stellar performance, but also conceded that "nothing went right" for the Sharks.

The Tigers' victory was particularly satisfying for coach Benji Marshall, marking his first win in the role. Marshall praised skipper Api Koroisau for his leadership and resilience, revealing that Koroisau battled heavy gastro before the game yet still managed to deliver an outstanding performance.

Marshall commended Koroisau's commitment to the team, stating, "For him to punch out what he did in the game shows how much it meant to his teammates. That's why he's the skipper."

As the Sharks assess the extent of their injuries and regroup following the defeat, they will be looking to bounce back stronger in the upcoming matches. Despite the setbacks, there remains optimism within the team for a successful season ahead, with the belief that they have the potential to overcome challenges and achieve their goals in the NRL.

The Sharks are hopeful that Braden Hamlin-Uele is nearing a return, while the injuries could open the door for 21-year old Tuku Hau Tapuha.