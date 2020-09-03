Cronulla forward Toby Rudolf has penned a new deal with the club, remaining with the Sharks despite ongoing speculation of an exit, per sharks.com.au.

Rudolf has enjoyed a stellar rookie season in 2020, after joining the club last year where he was sidelined for a majority of the season due to a knee injury.

After plying his trade through the Newtown Jets in his return to football, Rudolf’s long-awaited return has been a great service for the Sharks’ finals push.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my rookie season as a Shark, I’m enjoying my time here and with this contract extension I’m looking to build on what I’ve achieved so far this year,” Rudolf said.

“We have a very strong playing group which I’m pleased to be a part of, and I’m keen to finish this year on a high note, to take my form into next season and to hopefully continue my improvement and development under John Morris and the coaching staff here at the Sharks.”

Morris acknowledged the magnitude of Rudolf’s extension.

“Toby’s signing is amazing news for the club and no doubt will be very well received by our members and fans,” Morris said.

“It was always a priority of mine to retain Toby and he has shown with his impressive performances in his first year in the NRL how valuable a player he is.

“Toby has not only shone with his performances on the field but he is of outstanding character off it, a great team player who works very hard on his game and is very coachable. His re-signing, along with the other youth we have extended and re-signed this year is an example of the exciting future we are continuing to build at the club,” he added.

Rudolf has been listed in the No.13 jersey for the Sharks’ Friday night clash with the Knights.