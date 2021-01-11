Sharks forward Scott Sorensen has joined the Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that the 27-year old has signed a one-year deal with the club.

Sorensen has played a total of 39 NRL games for Cronulla since making his first-grade debut in 2014, including a stint at the Raiders.

He told penrithpanthers.com.au that he was excited to start the next chapter of his career.

“I’m extremely grateful to have an opportunity here at Panthers,” Sorensen said.

“As an outsider looking in I was always impressed by the culture and camaraderie between the Penrith players.

“Getting the chance to be part of that and to work on my game in a new environment is something I’m really excited about.”

Panthers General Manager Rugby League Matt Cameron added: “Scott is a quality individual and we’re thrilled to have him pull on Panthers colours.

“His professionalism and leadership skills are an asset for our club, as demonstrated by the immediate impression he has made on our players and staff.

“In football terms we believe Scott is yet to reach his full potential and his acquisition adds valuable depth to our squad ahead of the 2021 season.”