The Cronulla Sharks has extended the contracts of Royce Hunt and Siosifa Talakai, the club announced.

Hunt is set to sign a two-year extension trying him to the club until the end of the 2022 NRL season, while Talakai is set to sign a one-year extension tying him to the club until the end of next year.

Both players joined the club during the pre-season hoping to revive their NRL careers, with coach John Morris praising their hard work and endeavour to get on the NRL list.

“It’s great news for the club that Sifa and Royce have extended their contracts,” Morris told the clubs website.

“They both came to the club on a train and trial basis looking for an opportunity and through sheer hard work they have not only been rewarded with a contract extension but have played their way into our NRL team.

“Sifa and Royce bring a point of difference to our team, both possessing good size, leg speed and power and they love the physicality of the game. Maybe even more importantly they are also of good character off the field and are hungry to succeed.”

The pair have since made their debuts for the club, with Talakai making his first appearance for the Sharks in round four against the Cowboys and Hunt making his debut in round six.