The Cronulla Sharks have provided a positive prognosis on Braden Hamlin-Uele, despite the fact the powerful forward will miss this weekend's clash with the Wests Tigers.

The forward was injured in the opening hit-up of the game against the Dragons, with coach Craig Fitzgibbon labelling it a shoulder charge during his post-match press conference, despite the fact it went unpunished.

Hamlin-Uele was able to play out his first stint but didn't return after halftime, with the coach left confused by the nature of the injury.

The Sharks revealed on Tuesday that they are expecting a somewhat quick return from the rib problem though, with his recovery to be monitored and a potential return set for the "next few weeks."

He is joined on the sideline by Royce Hunt, who has been out for a number of weeks with a syndesmosis strain in the ankle.

Like Hamlin-Uele though, the Sharks are somewhat positive about the barnstorming prop and hope he will be able to return in the coming weeks for the black, white and blue.

In positive news, the Sharks have also confirmed that Toby Rudolf has completed his return successfully from a toe injury, and will line up in the NRL this weekend to take on the Tigers, having made his comeback through the NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets last weekend.

Playing in what was ultimately a beatdown at the hands of the St George Illawarra Dragons in reserve grade, Rudolf started and managed 36 minutes across two stints, running for 108 metres.

He has taken the spot of Hamlin-Uele directly in the Sharks 17 for this week's clash with the Tigers, which will be played on Thursday night at CommBank Stadium.