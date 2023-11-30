The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the arrival of former Dragons forward Billy Burns on a one-year contract for next season.

The second-rower, who has been with the St George Illawarra Dragons since the start of the 2021 season, has played 41 NRL games, being with the Penrith Panthers prior to that in 2019 and 2020 for his first 12 games.

Finding a new home in the Shire for 2024, he will serve as a handy backup to the starting second-row that is already in place of Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton.

The club's depth in the back row has taken something of a shot this off-season with the retirement of veteran Wade Graham.

"It's good to be here. It's a new kid at school type of feeling, but getting in here and meeting the boys, they're all genuine and good blokes," Burns said in a statement put forward by the club.

"They're definitely making me feel welcome. I was attracted to the Sharks by how proud the club is, as well as the coaching staff with Fitzy leading the charge. The pride in the club and the jersey is something I wanted to be a part of.

"I want to work on my game and hopefully play some consistent first grade - that's always a goal - and help this club any way I can to win a comp."

The 25-year-old will join the club's full-time squad for next season and trained with the Sharks for the first time at PointsBet Stadium last Friday.

A tall edge forward, Burns is a Parkes Spacemen junior, a 2016 Australian Schoolboys representative who has appeared in 61 reserve-grade matches - crossing the line 31 times.