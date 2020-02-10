The Sharks will block John Morris bid to be released by the club to reunite with brother Brett at the Sydney Rosters, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

It emerged on Monday night that the veteran centre wanted out of the Sharks to team up with Brett at the reigning back-to-back premiers.

Agent David Riolo confirmed Josh’s bid to be granted a release from the last year of his deal.

“Yeah, Josh requested a release from the last year of his deal,” Riolo told The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday night. “That request hasn’t been granted at this stage.”

Josh was also reportedly upset that he will likely be forced onto a wing this season with Jesse Ramien returning from Newcastle and Bronson Xerri likely to play the other centre position.

“Josh was disappointed the club signed someone above him,” Riolo told News Corp.

“Nothing at all against Jesse but, as a senior player, it can be hard to take. But that’s life and Josh just got on with it although he was pretty filthy. We flagged it with the club back then.

“Again, it’s not Jesse. The club made the decision which they are entitled to do. He agonised for four days about approaching them. He likes John Morris and he loves the players.

Rioli said there was no financial incentive for Josh to join the Tricololours and that he simply wanted to play with his brother and under coach Trent Robinson.