GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Teig Wilton of the Sharks runs the ball during the round 25 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium, on September 03, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Cronulla forward Teig Wilton will miss his side's Round 3 clash with rivals St George Illawarra after being charged for Dangerous Contact on Eel Mitch Moses.

While the Sharks came away two-point winners in the thrilling affair at Shark Park, their victory was met with collateral as the match-winning Wilton was placed in hot water for his dangerous tackle on Moses during the second half of the game.

Wilton has received a 1-2 week ban from the NRL Judiciary after the incident was assessed as a Grade 2 charge.

The suspension will see Wilton absent from Craig Fitzgibbon's planning for next Thursday's match in Wollongong and is likely to return to the selection frame for Round 4 when the Sharks host Newcastle at PointsBet Stadium.

In the same match, Eels forward Ray Stone was hit with a $1000-$1500 fine for his Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge, while Cowboy Tom Gilbert has been sanctioned $1500-$2000 for his crusher tackle in Saturday's match between North Queensland and Canberra.

Dragon George Burgess was hit with a $1000 fine for his Dangerous Contact charge from the Saints' win over Manly on Friday.

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 