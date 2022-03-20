Cronulla forward Teig Wilton will miss his side's Round 3 clash with rivals St George Illawarra after being charged for Dangerous Contact on Eel Mitch Moses.

While the Sharks came away two-point winners in the thrilling affair at Shark Park, their victory was met with collateral as the match-winning Wilton was placed in hot water for his dangerous tackle on Moses during the second half of the game.

Wilton has received a 1-2 week ban from the NRL Judiciary after the incident was assessed as a Grade 2 charge.

The suspension will see Wilton absent from Craig Fitzgibbon's planning for next Thursday's match in Wollongong and is likely to return to the selection frame for Round 4 when the Sharks host Newcastle at PointsBet Stadium.

In the same match, Eels forward Ray Stone was hit with a $1000-$1500 fine for his Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge, while Cowboy Tom Gilbert has been sanctioned $1500-$2000 for his crusher tackle in Saturday's match between North Queensland and Canberra.

Dragon George Burgess was hit with a $1000 fine for his Dangerous Contact charge from the Saints' win over Manly on Friday.