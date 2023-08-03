St George Illawarra Dragons' incoming coach Shane Flanagan has told yet another player that he is free to move away from the club.

After granting Jayden Sullivan, Zane Musgrove and Jaiyden Hunt permission to leave the club, outside back, Max Feagai has become the latest name on Flanagan's chopping block as he looks to free up salary cap space.

As reported by News Corp, despite being contracted for a further 12 months, Feagai has been told he can leave the club if he can find a new contract with another club. The news has come as a shock as his brother Mat Feagai and partner Maddison Weatherall are also a part of the Dragons.

The reasoning behind the decision is to free up space to allow the club to land a potential marquee player for the 2025 season- multiple players, including Tanah Boyd, Tom Dearden and Jarome Luai, do not currently have a contract for 2025.

The departures of Feagai, along with Sullivan, Musgrove and Hunt, will mean the club will have in excess of $1 million in free salary cap space. This is due to Sullivan's contract being worth $500,000 and a combined $750,000 for Feagai and Musgrove's contract.

Since making his debut in 2020, the outside back has only managed just nine games, whilst his brother Mat has cemented a spot in the team and even played in the Rugby League World Cup.

The reports regarding Feagai come a week after the club secured forward Hame Sele from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and are likely to add Luke Thompson from the Bulldogs in the coming days or weeks.

Aiming to cement his 2024 roster before turning his attention to the following 2025 season, Flanagan will be eager to re-negotiate the contracts of Francis Molo, Jaydn Su'A, Jack de Belin, Moses Suli and Tyrell Sloan as soon as possible as they can negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.