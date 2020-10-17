Roosters playmaker Kyle Flanagan has played his last game for the Tricolours after a year that failed to impress, with Shane Flanagan revealing his son feels “gutted” after his first season with the Chooks.

Whilst showing some promise in a side full of star talent, the 22-year-old’s place in the squad came under fire following the Roosters’ straight-sets exit from the finals.

The Roosters confirmed Flanagan wouldn’t receive a new contract, with Trent Robinson looking in favour of young pair Sam Walker and Lachie Lam.

His father soon revealed that the Roosters playmaker did not see the decision coming.

“He had no idea of it,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

“Yes, he was gutted.

“For me he had a really good season and he played well in that last game.”

It has also been revealed that Flanagan played through a majority of the Roosters’ semi-final loss to Canberra with a shoulder injury.

“He had to go and get painkillers at halftime with an AC joint,” Shane Flanagan said.

“They told him he shouldn’t go back but he played the whole game.

“It is a pretty nasty injury and he did well.

“He is a tough kid.”

Flanagan commended the efforts made by his son, stating how impressed he was given it was his first senior year.

“I thought he busted his arse for his first year of NRL this year,” he said.

“If you play halfback at the Roosters you are going to get criticised sometimes.

“But I just thought it was a little bit unwarranted.”

Flanagan was seen as the successor to Cooper Cronk at Bondi, with the Roosters and Storm premiership player backing the youngsters potential.

“Hands down he’s got the ability to lead any football team around the paddock and be a gun No. 7,” he said.

“Speaking from my own experience, I was nowhere near my end product at 21 years of age. This kid has played less than 40 games of first grade.

“He’s holding his gloves up and fighting every inch for it and in three or four years time we’ve seen the development of, let’s use Nathan Cleary.

“There’s no doubt young Flanagan can improve and improve to the level that he wants to and be a very influential player in this competition.”