Former Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan said he has no intention of making an early return to coaching despite reports that his ex-club were considering bringing him back.

Flanagan was deregistered by the NRL in 2018 for failing to adhere to his suspension conditions in 2014 in relation to Cronulla’s supplements scandal.

His ban expires on November 1.

The 55-year old coached 186 NRL games for the Sharks from 2010-2018 and returned as an assistant at the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2019.

He was told that his services were no longer required at the Red V after the appointment of new coach Anthony Griffin.

Speaking on SEN radio, Flanagan said he was “shocked” to hear about rumours of a potential early return but that he would love to coach an NRL club again.

“I was shocked,” Flanagan told SEN 1170’s Mornings with Matt White

“I’ve had regular contact with the NRL, with Mr (Peter) V’Landys and Mr (Andrew) Abdo. But there’s been no application for me to come back early.

“I want to coach in the NRL but there are no jobs available. If a coaching role opens up, I’ll take it 100 per cent.

“I understand what I did was wrong, but those people don’t know a lot about what happened in the past.”