St. George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has addressed the ongoing concerns surrounding Zac Lomax's position within the team, offering clarity amidst speculation.

Lomax, a key player for the Dragons, is reportedly in a state of uncertainty, confirmed by recent comments from captain Ben Hunt regarding his discontent.

In his first season at the club, Flanagan has reaffirmed the Red V's stance, indicating that Lomax will remain on the wing for the foreseeable future, unless any significant injuries necessitate a reshuffle. Despite being rested at training during the week, the club remains confident in Lomax's commitment.

"It hasn't been a distraction for the playing group. Whether it's a distraction to Zac, I'm not quite sure," Flanagan stated. "But he hasn't shown it with his performances."

Flanagan emphasised Lomax's versatility, acknowledging his proficiency across various positions on the field. While Lomax may prefer the right centre position, the decision to utilise him on the wing is expected suit Flanagan's new direction for the team.

Flanagan's strategy extends beyond Lomax, with plans to integrate young talent like Tyrell Sloan gradually. He cited previous experiences with player rotation but called for simplicity at this stage of the season.

"I just don't want to complicate it. Zac hasn't played a lot of wing and Tyrell is at the start of his career," Flanagan explained. "Down the track we might do it a little bit more, later this year or further on."

Amidst uncertainties surrounding Lomax, the Dragons debuted Jesse Marschke at hooker in the wake of Jacob Liddle's concussion in Saturday's heavy loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Flanagan will look to bounce back from the drubbing, relying on the impact of recruits such as Luciano Leilua and Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

"Around Christmas time our recruitment was questioned," Flanagan recalled. "Come round one I think we've done pretty well. Ray and Luc are big buys for us. They give us experience, a touch of class."

The Dragons have started 2024 with one exceptional win, and two embarrassing defeats. The club desperately needs stability to rediscover success and with the Lomax saga dragging on, fans are already feeling the pinch.

