The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged nine different players from Saturday's games, headlined by Wests Tigers halfback Aidan Sezer facing a long stint on the sidelines.

Sezer is facing a suspension of four to five matches after being hit with a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact Charge on Josh Curran.

If he accepts the early guilty plea, he will face a four-game ban, but if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty, it will be upgraded to five games.

Fellow teammate David Klemmer also faces a two-game suspension if he intends to fight the charge and is found guilty by the MRC. However, he will accept an early guilty plea, which will see him fined $3000 for a Grade 1 Contrary Conduct charge.

Canterbury Bulldogs duo Samuel Hughes and Reed Mahoney have both been charged but only face fines if they accept an early guilty plea.

However, if they don't, they could spend two games on the sidelines if they contest the charge and are found guilty.

Hughes appeared to make contact with referee Kasey Badger, but the MRC have delivered their verdict that won't see him miss any games - Badger appeared to get in his way of making a tackle.

Alex Seyfarth (Grade 1 Striking), Chris Randall (Grade 1 Careless High Tackle), Joe Chan (Grade 1 Dangerous Contact), Felise Kaufusi (Grade 1 Carless High Tackle) and Scott Drinkwater (Grade 1 Dangerous Contact) have also been charged but are only facing fines.