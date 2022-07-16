Former Parramatta Eels and current Wigan Warriors Bevan French has revealed he wants to make a decision on his next contract in the very near future after scoring seven tries in an English Super League game this weekend.

French scored a staggering seven tries over Hull FC during a 60-0 demolition on Saturday morning (AEST).

Incredibly, French only played 60 minutes of the game before being replaced, and could well have been on track to crack double digits should he have played the full 80, with the Brett Hodgson-coached Hull side having no answers for Wigan and French, who ran almost 300 metres on his way to scoring the seven tries, which is a club record.

Off-contract at the end of the season, French has been linked with a move back to Australia at the end of the season.

It was reported last December that multiple NRL clubs could have chased French should he decide to move back to Australia, with his extended family still based down under.

“Hopefully it [next contract] will be decided in the very near future," French said after the game.

“There are only eight or nine games left and I want to try and sort that out as soon as I can I think. I’ve taken a back step with that and let my manager take control of the reins really. I’m sure he will do what’s best for me and we’ll go from there.”

French scored 35 tries in 47 games with the Parramatta Eels between 2016 and 2019, but fell out of favour in Brad Arthur's set up before ultimately making the move to Wigan, where, despite injuries, he has quickly become a fan favourite.

The 26-year-old New South Welshmen also played two games for the Indigenous All Stars during his time in the NRL.