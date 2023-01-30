The Parramatta Eels are already locked in battle to retain the services of Mitchell Moses for the 2024 season and beyond, and now have Luke Brooks to contend with.

The Eels biggest issue appears to be coming to the table with an offer as big as the one the Tigers have made for Moses.

Reports suggest the offer from Concord for the star halfback who represented Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup, but was talked about as a bolter for the Australian side after leading the blue and gold to the grand final, could be as high as $1.3 or $1.4 million per season.

That leaves the Eels struggling to make the money, with the club having already signed Dylan Brown to a long, unique deal which could tie him at the club until the end of 2031, should all the player options be taken up.

Now Tigers' halfback Luke Brooks has revealed he has been in contact with Moses, with the duo teammates at the Tigers during the early stages of their careers.

Brooks has gone onto struggle at the Tigers, not playing a single finals game after being the only player out of the 'big four' (Moses, Brooks, Aaron Woods and James Tedesco) to remain at the club.

He is also off-contract at the end of 2023 and it could ultimately be his spot that goes if Moses arrives at Concord, but he has revealed he hasn't been backwards in sweet talking Moses over the prospect of a shift.

"I've spoken to him a couple times and told him what the vibe was like and how much it has changed - I've been selling the place to him," Brooks said.

"I'm not too sure what his thoughts are, but I think he'd be a great addition to our side and I'd love to play with him again.

"I think when we came in (to the NRL) we were very young.

"We sort of spoke before about how we would like to have a chance to play together again.

"Whether that's now or not, I don't know but hopefully he makes a decision soon, the one that's best for him."

The Tigers have already confirmed on more than occasion that talks are underway with Brooks over his future, although that is no guarantee of a deal being done.

Brooks previously said he would be selfish on his next contract, while the joint-venture are likely to watch the start of the season as Brooks plays behind a stronger forward pack before confirming their plans.