Anthony Seibold has officially been unveiled as new coach of the Manly Sea Eagles, and he wasted no time in outlining his plans for the season ahead at a media conference yesterday.

The new coach spoke on a number of topics, including fullback Tom Trbojevic, his plans for Josh Schuster in the halves, as well as his expectations regarding the role and the club.

Seibold's journey as an NRL coach has been well documented, from the highs at South Sydney to the lows of a disastrous final year in Brisbane, but he's claimed he hasn't come to the northern beaches to try and prove anything to anyone.

Despite initial suggestions that the pair were growing frustrated by the club's off-season antics, Seibold says he can get the best out of Dally M-winning fullback Tom Trbojevic and Kangaroos representative Jake.

“I know I can get the best out of them,” Seibold said, per the Daily Telegraph.

“Tom is one of the very best players in the game isn't he? It's about getting Tom to a position where he can play his best footy. That comes with training and what he does to look after himself away from training.

“I'm really excited about working with him… he's obviously a key player in the group.

“Tom and Jake are very loyal. They're good men.”

Despite the unfortunate end to his last head coaching role, Seibold is adamant that there's no redemption narrative or lingering point to prove about his abilities.

“I've left that behind,” Seibold said.

“I've spoken about it a number of times now so I don't feel as though every time I do an interview I have to talk about that particular point.

“This situation is very different to the Brisbane situation and that was really different to the South Sydney experience as well.

“The best thing about the opportunity here is not trying to prove people wrong, it's about trying to prove people right. We've got a group that we feel can do something but there's a lot of work to do.”

Seibold also spoke about the void left by Kieran Foran, confirming that Josh Schuster would have first crack at the vacant five-eighth role alongside Daly Cherry-Evans.

“I've had a lot to do with Josh over the last couple of weeks. He's started pre-season well and he's been consistent with his efforts – but that's the easy part of it.

“The challenge is for every player in the NRL to develop a love for that grind, particularly in pre-season because it's 12 weeks of hard work.

“If you get it right, individually and collectively, then that does have a transfer to when you start playing good footy.

“Josh is going to get an opportunity in that position, but there'll be a couple of other guys as well who'll get a chance to train in that position.”

Though his time with the side has been short so far, Seibold has also identified two players he expects to grab headlines next season based on what they've shown him so far.

“Tolu Koula is an outstanding young player,” Seibold said.

“He has so much potential.

“(Haumole) Olokau'atu has (also) only scratched the surface. I think he has a lot more growth in him as well. Everyone would have seen what those guys did at different times last season. They have fantastic potential and its our job to get them to achieve that potential.”