Manly Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed the wait for Josh Schuster to feature at NRL level this year may continue for a number of weeks.

The star second-rower, who is set to move back to that position this year after an ill-fated attempt to play at five-eighth last year, is yet to feature at NRL level in 2024.

That comes following a disrupted pre-season. Despite Manly suggesting he was as fit as he has ever been coming into the start of a new season, the former under-18 New South Wales State of Origin captain had both a hand injury and chicken pox during the second half of the pre-season.

That left him off the plane to Las Vegas, and, despite originally being set for a Round 2 return, Schuster has instead been forced to wait for his return, which eventually came in the NSW Cup last weekend where he impressed with a stint off the bench.

Speaking ahead of the Sea Eagles' Round 4 NRL clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong, Seibold revealed Schuster will be held back as long as is required before returning to the top level.

“I'd rather give Schuie (Schuster) his next opportunity two or three weeks too late, than two or three weeks too early because I don't want that yoyo effect,” Seibold said per News Corp.

“Once he's up, he needs to be ready to stay up.

“He has progressed really well, last week he was outstanding in reserve grade. We need to see that not just for one week but all the time."

Schuster will likely only feature from the bench when he does return, with Haumole Olakau'atu and Ben Trbojevic starting the 2024 campaign strongly in the second-row, while Luke Brooks has taken over the club's number six jersey.