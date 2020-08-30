Anthony Seibold might not need to wait long to return to the NRL coaching fraternity with reports Knights boss Adam O’Brien is keen to bring his close friend to Newcastle next season.

O’Brien and Seibold formed a close friendship during their time as Craig Bellemy’s assistants at the Melbourne Storm.

O’Brien has a full list of assistant coaches but there are reports David Furner could leave to link up with new Bulldogs coach Trent Barret, which would pave the way for Seibold to move to the Knights.

O’Brien told the Telegraph that he has not offered a role to Seibold since he left the Broncos.

“He‘s a good coach,” O’Brien said.

“The thing with me is, I always have people around me who have been through experiences and this has certainly been an experience for him.

“But I just want to make sure he‘s all right.”