Anthony Seibold has labelled Manly's Friday night loss to Brisbane as "disappointing" following their Round 9 defeat to the Titans, but is confident his side will bounce back.

The Sea Eagles were down 20-0 by half-time, with the Broncos eventually running out 32-6 winners in the Friday night affair, marking Manly's fourth loss of the season.

Speaking to media post-match, the senior coach admitted that he was disappointed his side couldn't challenge the ladder-leading Broncos.

“It is disappointing because we thought we'd come up here a give a really good account of ourselves, and challenge the team sitting at the top of the table,” Seibold said.

“We just have got to keep working and keep building on the platform we'd made early in the season.

“It has been a disappointing two weeks but we will bounce back and keep chipping away.”

Manly were unable to put a stop to Selwyn Cobbo as he scored three tries throughout the 26-point win, while Tom Trbojevic was unable to have a big impact on his return from a groin injury.

Seibold dismissed talk around the fullback, conceding the team as a whole needed to do better.

“It wasn't so much of a comeback, he only had one week out but again we didn't give him enough opportunities down their end of the field, until the second half,” Seibold said.

“But we probably got a little bit frustrated tonight, yeah... we put too much pressure on ourselves.”

Manly will next face the Sharks on Sunday, May 14 at 4 Pines Park.