Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed his departure from the club and will address the media on Wednesday morning.

Seibold told News Corp that he would speak to the players as a priority after it was revealed his tenure was over.

“I want to speak to the team before I say anything,” Seibold said.

“I owe it to the players.”

Prior to this announcement, Seibold was not expected to reenter the Broncos’ Covid “bubble”, meaning he was not going to coach the team in Friday night’s clash against the Roosters.

Seibold has three years left on his five-year contract worth upwards of $700,000 annually with the Broncos, leaving a hefty bill at his departure.

He will be holding a press conference at 9am Wednesday morning AEST explaining the reason for his departure.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Seibold is disappointed over remarks made from part owner Phil Murphy but refused to say any more.

