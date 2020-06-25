Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold says his club is desperate to keep off-contract forward David Fifita, but admits they can’t match the mega deal being offered by the Gold Coast Titans.

It has been reported that Gold Coast Titians have offered Fifita a $5 million five-year deal, something Seibold admits the Broncos cant compete with.

“I reckon there wouldn’t be a person in front of me here that wouldn’t consider that kind of money,” Seibold told reporters on Thursday.

“He won’t be able to get that sort of money at the Broncos but we are desperate to keep David.

“We have a great relationship with him and his family. Would a young bloke be interested in that sort of money for that length of deal? Of course they would. We don’t want to lose David.

“When Mal, the Kangaroos coach, knocks on your door it is going to make him think and his family think. We will do our best to keep him. If that has been offered to him and he is thinking about that, then I can certainly see why.”

Salary cap issues at the Broncos have meant the Bronocs are yet to re-sign Fifita, according to Seibold. Anthony Milford and Jack Bird have taken up options for next year, while Darius Boyd will retire at the end of the season.

“Why haven’t we signed him yet? It is because we do have some salary cap issues for next year and you can go over the cap,” Seibold said.

“It is not because he has agreed anywhere else or doesn’t want to stay here. From my understanding he loves the club but you can understand him being half interested in that sort of money at such a young age. We will keep fighting hard to get better and we will keep fighting hard to keep him. I believe we will.

“What we are trying to do is keep him with the rest of the young guys coming through because we believe that if we continue to build over the next 18 months that we can do something really special as a group.”

Seibold has revealed fullback Tesi Niu has verbally agreed to an extension. He will start for the first time with the Broncos against the Titans.

“I got told yesterday afternoon that there had been a bit of speculation that Tesi might be leaving but he has verbally agreed, we are actually waiting for the manager to send back confirmation of that by email,” Seibold said.

“Tesi has recommitted and confirmed that with both myself and [recruitment chief] Pete Nolan this week. He is happy here and he has got a good opportunity this week. We see him as a player with potential.”

Tom Dearden will play dummy-half off the bench when the Broncos come up against the Titans.

The 19-year-old wile be getting his first shot at NRL this year, while Jamayne Isaako will be the 18th man. The Broncos aim to stop a four-game losing streak.

“Tom is there to cover Issac Luke. We lost Cory Paix to an injury on Tuesday and I don’t think Issac is ready to play 80 minutes yet so Tom is there to cover,” Seibold said.

“He is a very smart footy player with good passing and kicking game. He is a tough kid defensively.”