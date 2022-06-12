Former Cowboy, Panther, Shark and Bronco James Segeyaro has done his chances of earning a first-grade return no harm after crossing the chalk for a second-half hat-trick at NSW Cup level.

Running out in his latest appearance for Manly's feeder club, Blacktown Workers, the 31-year-old rake was at his wily best after half-time, putting 12 points on the board in a matter of 10 minutes.

Still, despite his best efforts, Segaryaro's side fell short of the hometown Magpies at Campbellfield Sports Stadium by a 40-30 scoreline.

The quick-fire try-fest saw Segeyaro snap a nine-year hat-trick drought, with the veteran's most recent triple coming for the Panthers in 2013 during their Round 24 win over Brisbane at what is now named BlueBet Stadium.

Segeyaro's NRL career appeared in tatters at the back end of 2019 after the Goroka-born speedster failed a drug test, returning a sample that included traces of the banned drug di-hydroxy LGD-4033.

Banned for 20 months, the Papua New Guinean international started the climb back to prominence after inking an agreement with both Blacktown and Manly within the past six months.

Across his previous nine outings for the reserve-grade outfit out of Sydney's west, Segeyaro has managed 464 receipts with a tackling efficiency of 87 per cent whilst performing each of the five-eighth, halfback and hooker roles across the stretch.

With Des Hasler's side still light on for options in the nine slot, the 2014 Dally M Hooker of the Year is sure to enter the head coach's thoughts ahead of the Sea Eagles Round 15 clash against the Cowboys at Brookvale.

Ex-Raider Lachlan Croker has been named by Hasler to face the Tigers and will go head-to-head with fellow youngster Jacob Liddle.

Blacktown will next face the Rabbitohs at HE Laybutt Field next Sunday afternoon.