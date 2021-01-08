Predicted Finish: 1st

Actual Finish: 5th

Much was expected of the Raiders coming into 2020 and they didn’t disappoint. Although they couldn’t secure a Top Four finish as expected, the Raiders missed out purely on points differential. They would not have looked out of place making a return to the decider but fell well short in the Prelim to the eventual Premiers.

Highlights

– Another Deep Final’s Run: Grand Final losses can send a team two ways. Either they take it as motivation and go one better the next year, or it destroys their confidence and sends them on a slide. Although the Raiders ultimately did finish outside of the top four, they were one game away from a return to the Grand Final. That speaks to the culture Ricky Stuart and co have build. Let’s not forget that they made another Prelim despite having their superstar number nine our for an extended period.

– Defensive Steel: The Raiders have always been able to score big points, but how many games have they dropped despite scoring 24+? The answer is a frustrating amount. In 2020 the Raiders conceded under 16 points per game across the regular season, which is a brilliant effort. Only the Eels, Panthers and Storm conceded less.

– Beat almost all the teams they were expected too: This one is going to sound a little strange but the Raiders only dropped two games in 2020 that could be considered “bad losses”. The Knights, who were flying at the time, beat the Green Machine in Round four, while Manly shocked them in Round six. Apart from that, they beat all the teams they were expected too, while their remaining four losses all came from eventual top four sides. No losses can really be considered “good losses” however it’s far less frustrating to drop a game to the competition leaders than it is a struggling side. That shows a level of consistency that the Raiders have hardly held over recent years (2019 aside). Good building block.

– Incredible Away Record: Another point I never saw myself writing re the Raiders was their incredible away record in 2020. Eight wins and only two losses on the road across the regular season makes for stunning reading. Even more shocking is the fact that the Raiders were actually away from home in the early season despite “hosting” games. Canberra have made the capital a very difficult place to visit in recent seasons. It looks as though they now have their away form at a level to match also. They beat the Storm and Roosters away in the regular season before knocking the Roosters out in the finals at the SCG.

Lowlights

– Never in the Prelim: Despite the fact the Raiders made the Grand Final playoff, truthfully they were never in the game at all. The Storm rushed out to a 24-0 lead before Canberra even realised there was a game going on. A Nick Cotric try in the 29th minute provided the slightest of hopes, however not for a second could even the biggest Canberra fan have thought they were Grand Final bound. It was an unfortunate way for an otherwise brilliant season to end but they were caught unawares from a rampant Storm outfit. Nightmare stuff early on.

– Missing the Top Four: This sounds like nitpicking, because it 100% is. That said, no side has won the competition from outside of the Top Four in the NRL era. The make up of the finals heavily rewards a top four finish, and Canberra made it very difficult for themselves by finishing fifth. Again, nitpicking but the mental hurdle between that fourth and fifth placed finish is hard to describe. One more regular season win and they’re far more likely to make a second straight Grand Final. With the talent available, perhaps 5th was a little disappointing.

Star Player

Jack Wighton

The Raiders superstar had a magnificent season that saw his side return to the Prelim arena, whilst also netting him the 2020 Dally M medal as the best player in the competition.

Across his 22 games in 2020 Wighton scored 13 tries, set up eight, laid on eight line break assists, kicked for over 220 metres per game, forced eight drop outs and ran for over 100 metres per game. Pretty handy work.

He also defended extremely well, making over 88% of tackles despite being targeted in a big way by opposition second rowers.

Truthfully I was shocked Wighton edged out Cleary for the top honour, however going back and re-watching the efforts of the Canberra pivot, I can’t really fault this at all. He was incredible across the season.

Season Grading

A-

It’s really tough to grade the Raiders 2020 season. They came within a game of a second straight Grand Final, however they probably had the talent to go at least one better than they did.

I think if you offer any side a Prelim appearance in the pre-season, they take it, but I still feel as though Canberra fans were a little deflated by the way their season ultimately ended.

Overall though, the Raiders were incredible almost all of 2020. Jack Wighton lead the way and was named the Dally M player of the year. Josh Papalii is the undisputed number one prop in the business. George Williams was a huge success in his first season in lime Green. His signing added to the Raiders stocks and I believe he will be even better for the experience.

Corey Harawira-Naera’s mid-season signing proved to be a smart move as played well above expectation. Joesph Tapine matured into a top few lock. Tom Starling came out of absolutely nowhere and had a monster season after Josh Hodgson’s injury threatened to derail the season.

Anything less than A- seems unfair, however only a Grand Final win would have seen them move any further up. Brilliant season that ended almost unfairly.